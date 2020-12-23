Announcement Cottage Health Honors 2020 Physicians of the Year

SANTA BARBARA –Cottage Health announced its 2020 Physicians of the Year Awards, which recognize and reward physicians on the Medical Staff for exemplary performance.

Every year, Cottage Health staff members submit nominations to the Physicians Reward and Recognition Team. Award honorees are selected based upon the most nominations in four criteria: dedication to the profession and patients, respect and courtesy, collaborative practices, and efficient use of resources.

“Our award winners have distinguished themselves by earning the highest nominations from Cottage staff for their outstanding work during this extremely challenging year for health care,” said Dr. Ed Wroblewski, Vice President of Medical Affairs & Chief Medical Officer at Cottage Health. “We congratulate and thank them for caring for our patients and the community.”

Recipients of the Cottage Health Physicians of the Year Awards for 2020:

Dr. Lori Brown – Pediatrics, Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, appointed 1998

Dr. David Fisk – Internal Medicine/Infectious Diseases, Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, appointed 2006

Dr. Lynn Fitzgibbons – Internal Medicine/Infectious Diseases, Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, appointed 2014

Dr. Daniel Litten – Internal Medicine/Hospitalist, Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital, appointed 2005

Dr. Thomas Watson – Cardiovascular Services, Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital, appointed 2014

About Cottage Health cottagehealth.org

The not-for-profit Cottage Health is the leader in providing advanced medical care to the Central Coast region. Specialties include the Cottage Children’s Medical Center, Level 1 Trauma Center, Neuroscience Institute, Heart & Vascular Center, Center for Orthopedics, and Rehabilitation Hospital. The Cottage Health medical staff is comprised of more than 700 physicians, many with subspecialties typically found only at university medical centers. Last year, the Cottage Health hospitals in Goleta, Santa Barbara and Santa Ynez Valley provided inpatient care for 21,000 people, treated 80,000 patients through their 24-hour emergency departments and helped deliver 2,100 newborns. Cottage Health also offers Cottage Urgent Care Centers throughout the tri-counties, as well as 24-hour access to providers via Cottage Virtual Care, an online service for common conditions.

