Letters Cold Reality

The Blue and Red high school football teams are playing for the Championship. The Red team is marching down the field in the final seconds in an attempt to score the winning touchdown. Their quarterback makes the call that he will carry it in for the win. He fumbles the ball! The Blue team picks up the ball and runs to the other end of the field and scores! “Touchdown,” the officials call!

The Blue team wins!! The Blue team fans erupt in joyous celebration! But wait, the Red team quarterback is screaming “cheaters!” The officials confer for a moment and cannot find any evidence that the Blue team cheated and confirmed the Blue win.

As the stands empty, the Red quarterback refuses to leave the field. His teammates remain also even though they know they lost. They know it was the quarterback’s fault making the call to gain the glory for himself. They fear the retribution they have seen over the last four years in school as the quarterback purged earlier teammates that did not play his way. Some of the Red team fans also remain believing the cheaters had taken their win. The winning celebration continues as the Blue team plans for next season.

Out on the playing field reality and the cold is starting to be felt. As the night lingers, the only thing left to do, is turn out the lights.

Add to Favorites