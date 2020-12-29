Announcement Resources to Support Your Business

Downtown Santa Barbara is sharing the below information from our partners at the Economic Development Collaborative and SCORE to support you to navigate these unique times.

Be sure to take advantage of free technical assistance for the CA Small Business Grant available through the Economic Development Collaborative. Read on for additional details.

Economic Development Collaborative’s upcoming Covid Relief Webinars

CALIFORNIA SMALL BUSINESS COVID-19 RELIEF GRANT DAILY WEBINARS

The State of California COVID-19 Small Business Grant Webinar will discuss: The Grant Program; Eligibility Requirements; What the funding can be used for; The Application; Required Documents; and Who to Contact for Assistance.

PLEASE NOTE:

This grant is NOT first come first served. The window for applications starts December 30th through January 8th.

Additionally, this is the first round of applications. Businesses that are not chosen during the first round, have the opportunity to be chosen in the second. The second window of applications has not been announced yet.

EDC recommends the following steps to prepare for the State of California’s COVID-19 Grant Relief Program:

Register for an informational webinar. The SBDC network is hosting daily webinars with live Q&A to help answer questions regarding this grant program. We highly encourage you to take advantage of this opportunity. Click here to register. The State of California grant application portal will not be open until December 30th. To prepare for applying, go to the State’s website www.careliefgrant.com, where you can review eligibility criteria and detailed information on the required documents, such as tax documents, financial statements, etc., you will need to upload when you apply. For further assistance, please call the EDC SBDC office 805.409.9159 (ENGLISH) or 805.309.5874 (SPANISH) to speak with a member of our staff.

Webinars will be held DAILY at 11:00 am in the following languages:

December 30- English/Tagalog

December 31- English/Farsi

January 2- English/Vietnamese

January 3- English/Korean

January 4- English/Arabic

SCORE SANTA BARBARA: COVID RELIEF UPDATE WEBINAR TONIGHT: December 29 @ 5:00 pm

Let’s discuss another round of stimulus funding! Topics covered will include: Changes that benefit existing PPP recipients, including simplified forgiveness, new tax treatment and elimination of EIDL grant deduction; The new PPP rules and eligibility; How the new law supports hotels and restaurants; Extension of employment tax deferrals; and Continuation of unemployment coverage.

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER

SCORE VENTURA COUNTY: HOW TO START AND GROW A PROFITABLE CONSULTING BUSINESS: January 5 @10:25 am

If you are a consultant, or are considering becoming one, this webinar is for you! It doesn’t matter what your specialty is: business management, social media marketing, information technology, security, personal image and credibility, and more. We cover it all. In this webinar you will learn powerful tips and strategies you can use right away, to attract, win and retain more of the most valuable clients.

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER

CMTC: BOOSTING PRODUCTIVITY AND EMPLOYEE MORALE DURING CHALLENGING TIMES: January 6 @ 10:30 am

The surging pandemic, economic recession, and wildfires have taken a sizable toll on California businesses. These heightened stresses have a significant impact on employees’ mental, emotional, and physical wellbeing and on how effective they are at work. How can manufacturers keep their employees motivated, foster teamwork in the face of social distancing and a partially remote workforce, and improve productivity, while mitigating legal risk? During this webinar, CMTC Human Resources, Administration and Recruitment Senior Manager Jeri Summer will discuss the importance of maintaining an engaged workforce and provide practical guidance on how to improve productivity and employee morale during challenging times.

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER

SCORE VENTURA COUNTY: AN INTRODUCTION TO INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY: PATENTS, COPYRIGHTS AND TRADEMARKS PART 1: January 7 @ 10:00 am

This Webinar will explore the fundamentals of intellectual property (IP); how to obtain a patent, copyright or trademark and how to use them. It will also discuss when should you keep certain information as a Trade Secret. It will provide you an understanding of the terminology, the available resources, costs, timing and rules of thumb necessary for optimizing the value of your IP. Technical, legal, financial and practical issues will be explored from a business perspective. Both US and International filings will be explored.

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER

SCORE SANTA BARBARA: LEARN SKILLS TO EASE STRESS AND INCREASE RESILIENCE: MINDFULNESS FUNDAMENTALS FOR SMALL BUSINESS OWNERS AND STAFF

Webinars will be held @ 5:00 pm on:

January 7

January 14

January 21

January 28

Four weekly 1-hour, interactive zoom group sessions with guided practice and discussion to enhance work performance, and customer and team communication and relationships. Topics covered will include: Developing simple sustainable habits of self-care; Cultivating attention and emotional resilience; Providing specific ways of working with distracting or negative thoughts and feelings; Learning to respond rather than react in moments of difficulty; and Intentionally creating a positive, collaborative workplace culture.

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER

ORANGE COUNTY INLAND EMPIRE SBDC NETWORK: COVID-19 INFORMATION FOR SMALL BUSINESSES: Every Monday and Wednesday @ 3:00 pm

The SBDC is providing weekly webinars on Mondays and Wednesdays for the Small Business Community on information as it relates to funding information during the COVID-19 pandemic. We will be discussing the Economic Injury Disaster Loan, Payroll Protection Program, Disaster Bridge Loan, 7a Forgiveness Program, and other funding opportunities for your business. Information is changing and updating daily and we want to make sure Small Business owners are being provided the most up to date factual information as to what is available for funding.

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER

