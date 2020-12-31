Announcement BUSINESS ALERT — California Small Business COVID-19 Relief Grant Program Opens

The California Small Business COVID-19 Relief Program is now open for applications to small businesses and non-profits for grants up to $25,000. To learn about eligibility and how to apply, watch a webinar in English or Spanish and review the guides below on the application process.



1. Watch an informational webinar. The SBDC network is hosting daily webinars at 11 AM with live Q&A to help answer questions regarding this grant program. We highly encourage you to take advantage of this opportunity.



Click HERE to register.

Recordings are also available to watch in English and Spanish:

English recording: https://youtu.be/vhxViSWwNV0

Spanish recording: https://youtu.be/6xIqhnlfBaA



2. Review the guide. Before starting an application, review the eligibility and step-by-step instructions.·

Click HERE to view the business guide.·

Click HERE to view the non-profit guide.



3. Apply. When you are ready to apply, visit www.CaReliefGrant.com

and choose your appropriate language or county to view partners to apply through. You may choose to apply under any partner.



4. For further assistance, please call the Economic Development Collaborative to speak with a member of their staff at 805.409.9159 (ENGLISH) or 805.309.5874 (SPANISH).

