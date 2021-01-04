Announcement

SBVA 2021 Spring Virtual Exhibition & Meet The Artists’ Zoom Reception

Credit: Courtesy
By Santa Barbara Visual Artists
Mon Jan 04, 2021 | 10:23am

Santa Barbara Visual Artists (SBVA) will “Spring Forward Into 2021 for our Santa Barbara artists.  SBVA has looked for “creative ways” to support our local Santa Barbara artists with exposure of their art work through the Virtual Exhibitions & Zoom Meet The Artists Receptions. 

Art Exhibit:  Santa Barbara Visual Artists Spring Virtual  Exhibition featured January 14  @ SBVisualArtists.com.  Santa Barbara Visual Artists, a non-profit organization of active local area artists who will have a Spring Into  2021 Virtual Exhibition. SBVA are known for their original art works in diverse media.

Dates:  January 10 – May 10, 2021

Websitehttp://www.SBVisualArtists.com

Special Events:  Meet The SBVA Featured Artists’ Interviews and Zoom Reception

                          2nd Thursday, January 14   4 – 5:30  PM

For more information, visit www.SBVisualArtists.com and Downtown Santa Barbara Events Calendar: https://www.downtownsb.org.

Mon Jan 04, 2021 | 21:26pm
https://www.independent.com/2021/01/04/sbva-2021-spring-virtual-exhibition-meet-the-artists-zoom-reception/

More Like This

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.