Announcement SBVA 2021 Spring Virtual Exhibition & Meet The Artists’ Zoom Reception

Santa Barbara Visual Artists (SBVA) will “Spring Forward Into 2021 for our Santa Barbara artists. SBVA has looked for “creative ways” to support our local Santa Barbara artists with exposure of their art work through the Virtual Exhibitions & Zoom Meet The Artists Receptions.

Art Exhibit: Santa Barbara Visual Artists Spring Virtual Exhibition featured January 14 @ SBVisualArtists.com. Santa Barbara Visual Artists, a non-profit organization of active local area artists who will have a Spring Into 2021 Virtual Exhibition. SBVA are known for their original art works in diverse media.

Dates: January 10 – May 10, 2021

Website: http://www.SBVisualArtists.com

Special Events: Meet The SBVA Featured Artists’ Interviews and Zoom Reception

2nd Thursday, January 14 4 – 5:30 PM

For more information, visit www.SBVisualArtists.com and Downtown Santa Barbara Events Calendar: https://www.downtownsb.org.

Add to Favorites