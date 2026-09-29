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The Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society (SBCGS) is excited to kick off Family History Month with a free Open House on Sunday, October 4, from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the Sahyun Genealogical Library, 316 Castillo Street, Santa Barbara.

At this family friendly event, visitors will:

Tour the Sahyun Genealogical Library

Explore our collection of over 16,000 genealogical books, maps, and newsletters and journals

Use the Library’s computers and subscription websites for free

View the Heritage Quilts Display

Meet the Society’s special interest groups

Meet local community history organizations

Get one-on-one help starting their family history

Enjoy refreshments

A broad variety of classes and events continue throughout October in celebration of Family History Month, with something for everyone from first-time researchers to experienced genealogists. All classes and events are free unless otherwise noted.

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On Friday, October 16, at 1:00p.m., the Society will present Got DNA Results? Now What? to help people understand their DNA results and decide what to do next. For those getting started on their research, Essential Skills for New Genealogists will take place on Friday, October 23 at 11:00 a.m.

On Saturday, October 24, the Society will host its signature event Picnic in the Cemetery: A Live Historical Event at the Carpinteria Cemetery. Travel back in time and meet some of Carpinteria’s historical figures through performances recounting the lives of real-life people buried at the cemetery. Ticket sales will begin on Tuesday, September 29 and include a picnic lunch for attendees.

Additional events throughout the month include in-person and online presentations, talks, and workshops covering scanning and preserving documents and photos, writing about your family history, finding Civil War soldiers, using FamilySearch, and much more. The Society also invites the community to attend its monthly meeting on Saturday, October 17, featuring a presentation on finding ancestors in England.

For the full Family History Month schedule, class descriptions, and registration, please visit SBGEN.org/Family-History-Month.