Announcement People’s Self-Help Housing Appoints New Director of Education

Central Coast, CA, January 6, 2021 – Joanna Dominguez has been selected to serve as the new Director of Education for People’s Self-Help Housing (PSHH). Leading the nonprofit’s multifaceted education program known as ‘Camino Scholars’, she will oversee its 11 learning centers which are located throughout the Tri-County region.

Making the announcement, Chief Operating Officer Anna Miller said “Joanna is compassionate, enthusiastic, and has a proven track record for collaboration and results. Her extensive background in education will allow her department to grow with clear, measurable outcomes.”

Originally joining PSHH in 2018 as the Regional Coordinator for San Luis Obispo and Northern Santa Barbara County, she was subsequently promoted to Senior Education Manager. Her role included the oversight of the areas learning centers as well as the leadership of the award-winning CELEBRE program which supports the educational aspirations of college-bound Latinas.

Joanna has been distinguished nationally for her leadership and team-building ability and brings over twenty years of experience in compassionately supporting students as they work towards their educational goals. Born in Yuma, Arizona to Mexican migrant farm workers, Joanna came to the Central Coast as a child and grew up in Guadalupe, CA. She is a first-generation college graduate and earned her undergraduate and master’s degree in Psychology, graduating Summa Cum Laude. Joanna lives in Santa Maria and has a passionate understanding of community needs on the Central Coast. She enjoys spending time with her family, dancing, traveling, jogging, and pursuing personal development. To learn more, please visit pshhc.org/leadership.

About People’s Self-Help Housing (PSHH)

Founded in 1970, PSHH is the longest-serving nonprofit affordable housing organization on the Central Coast. With a mission of building homes and providing services to strengthen communities and change lives, PSHH serves low-income households, working families, seniors, veterans, farmworkers, those living with disabilities and the formerly homeless. It also provides homeownership opportunities through a self-help, “sweat equity” program that has seen over 1,200 homes successfully completed. PSHH has a presence in San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Ventura and Monterey counties, manages over 2,000 rental units, and employs over 200 staff members. For more information, visit pshhc.org, email info@pshhc.org or phone (805) 781-3088.



Media Contact: communications@pshhc.org, (805) 878-8328

