One Dead In Noleta Shooting Shooting Warrants Shelter-In-Place Order

A shelter in place order was placed from Hollister to the bike path between Turnpike to Patterson Thursday afternoon following a shooting that took place in the area. The shooter suspect is still missing.

When sheriff’s deputies responded to the shooting report a little after 1 p.m. they immediately discovered two victims in the car on the 600 block of Burtis Street. One victim was dead at the scene and the other was taken to the hospital.

The neighborhood was locked down for three hours, until about 4 p.m. The suspect, who is still at large, was described by officials as a man in his 20s who was last seen wearing white baggy blue jeans and a gray shirt.

There is no identified motive yet, but the shooting is still under investigation.

