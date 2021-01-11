Announcement City of Goleta Completes Settlement Repair Work on Cathedral Oaks Road

The City of Goleta is pleased to announce that the Cathedral Oaks Road Settlement Repair Project was successfully completed last week, ahead of schedule. The project repaired the “dip” in the roadway located about 0.5 miles west of the Cathedral Oaks and Los Carneros intersection. Thank you to everyone for your patience during construction.

Charlie Ebeling, City of Goleta Public Works Director, said, “We are pleased that the dip on Cathedral Oaks Road has been repaired, and we are also happy to share the repair work was completed ahead of schedule and in less than a weeks’ time. The repair method was based on a thorough geotechnical investigation that ultimately showed that a relatively inexpensive method of leveling the roadway could be used. This method also had far less impacts on roadway users by shortening the construction duration.”

The Cathedral Oaks Road Settlement Repair Project consisted of injecting material treatment beneath the settled roadway to repair the “dip” and bring the roadway elevations back to level grade. The project did not include roadway asphalt surface repairs; this will be included in a future paving project after confirmation that roadway settling has been resolved.

