Letters Natural Gas = Good Jobs

The Santa Barbara City Council met this week to discuss a new REACH Code that will determine our city’s energy mix. As it reaches a policy, the City Council should keep in mind the good-paying blue-collar union jobs that are at stake if natural gas is eliminated.

As head of UA Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 114, I work every day to keep homes and businesses powered. While I understand the need to address climate issues, I am also concerned that residents have access to affordable, reliable energy and that members of my local are not put out of work by policies that fail to take account of the costs and benefits of completely banning natural gas.

I am asking Mayor Murillo and the City Council to please listen to members of the community who have a stake in this issue and keep in mind our needs in addition to the needs of the greater community.

