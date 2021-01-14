Poetry Matters Poetry Matters: ‘Boney Dog’ by Chryss Yost Lines About a Skinny Canine by Santa Barbara’s Former Poet Laureate

Chryss Yost is an award-winning poet who served as Santa Barbara Poet Laureate from 2013 to 2015. She is the co-editor of Gunpowder Press and founder of the Shoreline Voices Project. Her poem “Boney Dog” displays many of the gifts for which she is renowned: an acute visual sense, precise and creative diction and phrasing, a wry sense of humor, and an extraordinary attention to sound. You not only see the boney dog of the title; you can practically feel him, too. —David Starkey

It takes a thick skin

to take him, cuffed

by the neck,

for a walk.

His fine silk and strut

a draw, and then

a trap.

Just a whisper

as we pass, the gasp —

a lipsticked hiss —

So thin! Too thin!

He leaps the razor-

edge from trim

to bones and pelt.

Treats of cheese

and bits of fat

don’t stick.

His spine a strand

of beads,

my skin grows thick,

I put the collar on.

We walk.

