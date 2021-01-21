Sports L.A. Chargers Star Donates New Workout Facility to Santa Barbara High School Principal Thanks Austin Ekeler Foundation for ‘Amazing Gift’

The Austin Ekeler Foundation, the namesake nonprofit of Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler, announced Thursday it would be donating a new state-of-the-art workout facility to Santa Barbara High School (SBHS).

The gym, to be located under the stands of the recently completed Peabody Stadium, is the first project of its kind for the foundation. Sonos and The Hutton Parker Foundation also made contributions.

A spokesperson for Ekeler said a family friend of his, whose children had attended SBHS, had expressed the school’s need for a new weight-training facility.

“I know how important it is to have opportunities to better yourself available to students,” said Ekeler in a press release. “I’m excited to provide thousands of students with the chance to improve their wellness, fitness and nutrition so they can set themselves up to reach their goals. I can’t wait to unveil the new gym in a few months and I’m so thankful for everyone who’s come together to help make this happen!”

The space will be open to both athletes and non-athletes at the school. SBHS Principal Elise Simmons thanked Ekeler, Sonos, and The Hutton Parker Foundation for “this amazing gift.”

Ekeler, who grew up in Colorado, signed with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent in 2017. He earned himself star status during the 2019 season with 11 touchdowns, over 900 yards receiving, and more than 500 yards rushing.

