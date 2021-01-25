Coronavirus News Regional COVID Stay-at-Home Order Lifted in Santa Barbara County Following Weeks of Shutdown, Counties Revert Back to Tiered System

Governor Gavin Newsom announced Monday that the regional COVID stay-at-home order is lifted, reverting Santa Barbara County back to the color-coded tier system.

Four-week intensive-care-unit capacity projections for the region are above 15 percent, the threshold that allows regions to exit the order. Now Santa Barbara County will operate under purple tier rules again, so services and activities, like outdoor dining and personal services, may resume immediately with required modifications.

The following sectors are permitted to open outdoors:

Restaurants

Gyms and Fitness Centers (12 feet social distancing required)

Places of worship

Playgrounds and recreational facilities

Family Entertainment Centers (e.g. bowling alleys, miniature golf, batting cages, kart racing, and arcades)

Movie theaters

Museums, zoos, aquariums

Wineries

Cardrooms, satellite wagering

