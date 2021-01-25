Briefs Santa Barbara County Mountains Under Winter Storm Warning

A winter storm warning went into effect today for the Santa Barbara County mountains.

Heavy snow is expected — total snow accumulations between two and five inches — with wind gusts up to 65 miles per hour. The warning is in effect until 10 p.m. Monday evening. The heavy snow, gusty winds, and low visibility will make for dangerous driving conditions and extended exposure to the cold can be life-threatening.

Stay indoors during the storm. If you must go outside, walk and drive carefully on icy roads, and before driving, let someone know your destination, route, and expected time of arrival.

