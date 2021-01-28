‘Inauguration Day’
An Inauguration Day Poem by David Starkey
Despite four years of alternative
facts and American carnage,
caged children and kill fees,
glad-handing with dictators,
egregious quid pro quos
and the refusal to fight a virus
that threatened to crack an ego
flimsy as a clearance rack toy,
despite two months of Goebbels’
Big Lie repeated endlessly, the mask-
less rallies of mad middle-aged
piddlers, the rush of seditionists
in camouflage and Viking horns,
the Confederate battle flag borne
through the Capitol, what many
will remember instead is that cold
January noon when a poet stood
at the rostrum, aflame in a yellow coat
and bright red headband, kindling wonder
as she spoke the words of her poem.
David Starkey has a new book of poems out now called Dance, You Monster, to My Soft Song.
Every day, the staff of the Santa Barbara Independent works hard to sort out truth from rumor and keep you informed of what’s happening across the entire Santa Barbara community. Now there’s a way to directly enable these efforts. Support the Independent by making a direct contribution or with a subscription to Indy+.