Arts & Entertainment ‘Inauguration Day’ An Inauguration Day Poem by David Starkey

Despite four years of alternative

facts and American carnage,

caged children and kill fees,

glad-handing with dictators,

egregious quid pro quos

and the refusal to fight a virus

that threatened to crack an ego

flimsy as a clearance rack toy,

despite two months of Goebbels’

Big Lie repeated endlessly, the mask-

less rallies of mad middle-aged

piddlers, the rush of seditionists

in camouflage and Viking horns,

the Confederate battle flag borne

through the Capitol, what many

will remember instead is that cold

January noon when a poet stood

at the rostrum, aflame in a yellow coat

and bright red headband, kindling wonder

as she spoke the words of her poem.

David Starkey has a new book of poems out now called Dance, You Monster, to My Soft Song.

