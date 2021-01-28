Public Safety Pedestrian Hit on 101 Near Gaviota Woman Had Walked Into Traffic When She Was Struck by a Tractor-Trailer

A 36-year-old female pedestrian was hit Wednesday afternoon by a tractor-trailer traveling southbound on Highway 101 near Gaviota.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the woman, who is from Woodland Hills and whose car was parked on the shoulder of the highway, had walked into traffic, forcing several cars to swerve around her. It appears she then walked back to her car. But then, as the tractor-trailer headed toward her in the #2 lane, she stepped directly into its path and was struck.

The woman was transported to Cottage Hospital with major injuries. The CHP said her name is being held while the incident remains under investigation.

