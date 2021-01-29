News

Crew Rescues Woman Trapped Between Flooded Creek Crossings

The Swift Water Team Responded to Refugio Canyon Thursday Afternoon

Credit: Courtesy
Santa Barbara emergency crews performed a swift water rescue Thursday afternoon of a woman who had become trapped in her car between two swollen creek crossings along Refugio Road. 

Capt. Daniel Bertucelli with the Santa Barbara County Fire Department said when the 26-year-old driver realized her predicament she “made the right decision and stayed put and called for assistance.” 

Luckily, Bertucelli said, the department had upstaffed its rescue and engine crews in anticipation of this week’s heavy rainstorm, and they were able to quickly escort the woman to safety.

