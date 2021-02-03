News Harbor Patrol Officers Rescue Suicidal Woman She Had Walked Fully Clothed Into the Ocean During Last Week’s Rainstorm

Santa Barbara officials applauded Harbor Patrol Officers Ryan Kelly and Eli Brower for rescuing a suicidal woman who had submerged herself in the ocean during last week’s rainstorm.

According to a Facebook post by the city’s Waterfront Department, Kelly and Brower were on routine patrol on January 25 when they spotted the woman east of Stearns Wharf walking fully clothed out to sea. They notified police and requested an ambulance.

As Kelly and Brower approached and tried talking to the woman, who was now about waist-deep in the water, she went under and didn’t resurface. The officers dove down and dragged her onto the beach, where they loaded her into their patrol vehicle and transported her to an ambulance waiting nearby.

Police identified the woman as a “Missing/At Risk” person they had been trying to locate for much of the day. She was transferred to the care of Cottage Hospital.

“Please join us in commending officers Kelly and Brower for their rapid response and quick thinking,” the city said.

If you or someone you know is thinking about hurting themselves, call 9-1-1 or the 24/7 National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1 (800) 273-8255. A list of regional resources can be found at countyofsb.org/admhs.

