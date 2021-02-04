Announcement Hospice of Santa Barbara Board of Directors Welcomes Joyce Dudley

Santa Barbara, Ca, Feb. 4, 2021 – Hospice of Santa Barbara (HSB) has announced the addition of Joyce Dudley to its Board of Directors. Dudley has a BA in psychology, and two Master’s Degrees in Education; one with an emphasis on Early Childhood Education and the other with an emphasis on Educational Administration.

In 1990, Dudley received her JD degree. The same day she passed the Bar exam, she was hired by the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s office. For 20 years, she was a Deputy District Attorney specializing in prosecuting violent crimes against vulnerable victims. In 2010, she was elected District Attorney.

Fast forward to 2016, Dudley was appointed by Governor Brown to be the Chair of the Police Officers Standards and Training Commission (POST), a position she still retains. Dudley also presently serves on the Executive Board of Fight Crime Invest in Kids and works closely with the national organization, Prosecutors Against Gun Violence.

“We are honored to have Joyce a part of the team. Her work throughout the years in Santa Barbara is extraordinary and it is a pleasure to bring her on board,” said David Selberg, CEO of Hospice of Santa Barbara.

Joyce has received numerous awards including: Attorney of the Year (Santa Barbara Women Lawyers), Woman of the Year (Junior League), and Mentor of the Year (Council on Alcohol and Drug Abuse).

Hospice of Santa Barbara

Hospice of Santa Barbara provides professional counseling, support groups, and patient care services free of charge to individuals and families who are grieving the death of a loved one or experiencing the impact of a life-threatening illness. Hospice of Santa Barbara also provides counseling in our offices and on fifteen local junior and high school campuses to children and teens who are grieving the loss of a loved one. For more information about Hospice of Santa Barbara, including volunteer opportunities, call (805) 563-8820 or visit www.hospiceofsantabarbara.org.

