Santa Barbara High Students Project Art on Lobero Wall Virtual VADA Showcase at an Unexpected Venue

Santa Barbara High students from the Visual Arts and Design Academy (VADA) will be projecting a virtual art show on the large rear wall of the Lobero Theatre this weekend. “It will allow the students to showcase their work during the COVID pandemic in a safe and socially distant manner,” according to the program’s director Daniel Barnett. Spectators can view the work from Anacapa Street near Carrillo, but the prime viewing spot will be from the top of City Parking Lot 9 just north of the Lobero on Anacapa.

“We jumped at the opportunity to help our local high school and support the arts in a unique and creative way during the pandemic,” said Marianne Clark, of the Lobero Theatre Foundation. “This Projection project with VADA is very much in alignment with our mission to maintain the Lobero as a cultural asset to the community.”

The video projection artist, Kym Cochran, who with her partner projection artist Jonathan Smith, said they had been wanting to do this on the Lobero wall for a long time. “This will present the students’ work in a larger-than-life way,” she said, “that is also safe and socially responsible.”

