Briefs Police Nab Fleeing Felon After He Crashes into Patrol Car Julio Ochoa, 29, Had Seven Outstanding Arrest Warrants

Thursday night at around 9:45 p.m., Santa Barbara police officers were conducting a premises check at an empty business on upper State Street when they spotted a stolen vehicle in the parking lot. As they approached, they saw 29-year-old Julio Ochoa reclined and hiding in the driver’s seat.

Officers ordered Ochoa out, a police spokesperson said. Instead, he gunned his car in reverse and slammed it into the officers’ unoccupied patrol vehicle. They had to jump out of the way to avoid being hit. Ochoa then tried to drive over a cement divider, but he collided with another parked car. The officers were able to break the driver’s-side window and use their Taser on Ochoa to subdue him.

No officers were injured in the incident. Ochoa sustained minor cuts and bruises from the crashes. He was booked in jail on seven arrest warrants, parole violation, and new charges.

