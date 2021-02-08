Announcement IVYP Welcomes Four New Board Members

GOLETA, California. (February 8, 2021).

Isla Vista Youth Projects voted to approve four local leaders and community members to join their board of directors at their January meeting. Laura Duncan Wilgus, Richard Kim, Sal Robledo, and Max Rorty join the organization at a key point in the organization’s 47 year history.

In 2020 IVYP launched a new strategic plan which identifies their theory of change “IVYP mitigates the effects of poverty, racism and trauma by providing high-quality, trauma informed child care; comprehensive, culturally sensitive family support; and visionary community leadership.”

Lori Goodman, Executive Director of IVYP said, “I’m so excited to welcome these four new members onto our board. Their fresh perspectives and commitment to social justice will help IVYP to meet our strategic goals.”

Laura works as a writer and social media content creator. She is an active member of the Goleta community and a mother to 4 children under the age of 8. She is also an activist who volunteers, organizes, and fundraises with many organizations dedicated to social justice.

Laura became familiar with IVYP’s work in the community and appreciated IVYP’s focus rooted in respect and engagement of the community especially around issues of social change.

“I wanted to get involved with IVYP because I am passionate about equity and opportunity for children and families. I’m excited to be in a position to serve the community I love,” said Duncan Wilgus.

Richard Kim works as the Enterprise Manager at Alpaca. He brings with him an expertise in finance, IT and accounting as well as a passion for the work. Richard first learned about IVYP’s after school programming and feels it is important for children to have a safe, responsive and reliable place to turn to.

”I decided to join IVYP because I felt that the organization has a strong vision for the future on how to serve the community, as well as a willingness to learn and adapt,” said Kim

Sal Robledo is an LCSW who works as the Community Services Program Manager for Cottage Health. Sal learned more about IVYP through a series of community conversations led by the organization and felt inspired by their mission and values.

“The work that is being done to help the most vulnerable populations in Goleta, to not only identify their needs, but then assuring that individuals and families are connected to the right resources in a culturally sensitive way is amazing,” says Robledo

Max Rorty is an LCSW at Santa Barbara Radical Therapy (sbradicaltherapy.com) where she focuses on the welfare of medical health care providers. Max became inspired to join the board not only because of the organizations work in the community but because IVYP’s commitment to social justice and joy both outlined in their strategic plan.

“Over the last four years in my role as the BH specialist in Isla Vista Neighborhood Clinic I’ve seen the power and pride that IVYP facilitates in Goleta families. I am thrilled to be on their team,” said Rorty

Founded in 1971 IVYP has a vision of a community where children are loved, valued, and respected; and families are able to reach their highest potential. To learn more please visit their website www.ivyp.org.

