Announcement Grand Opening of Estero Community Gardens

Isla Vista Recreation and Park District (IVRPD) is thrilled to announce the grand opening of our new and improved Community Gardens at Estero Park! This marks the completion of Phase 1 of this project. Please join us on Zoom for a virtual ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday, February 10th at 3:00pm. Zoom information can be found on our home page at www.ivparks.org.

Since its inception in 1986, the Community Gardens have fostered organic gardening for the growth of fruit and vegetables, herbs and flowers, educational workshops for children and adults alike, and now, with a total of 10 new raised garden beds, more people can access this healthy recreational opportunity that has been so vital to building positive and lasting relationships within the Isla Vista community.

IVRPD would like to thank its general contractor, Bob Trautz, for his long standing commitment to improving the parks and for helping make this project possible. As we roll out Phase 2 and begin drafting plans for a communal gardening space and potential Lath House renovation, IVRPD looks forward to continuing its partnership with both Eco Vista and the Compost Collective whose valuable insights and contributions will help make these new community gardens spaces inclusive for all of Isla Vista’s community members.

Anyone interested in reserving a plot or raised bed may contact the District office at (805) 968-2017 or email ivrpd@ivparks.org to place their name on the waitlist. Spaces are limited and are offered on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Thank you for your continued interest in IVRPD. We look forward to continuing our service for the community of Isla Vista.

