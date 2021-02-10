Letters The Vaccination Line

My wife and I (both in our 80s) received our first doses of COVID vaccine last Friday at Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital. We were both extremely impressed by the overall organization, number of cheerful volunteers and general professionalism of the event.

There were nine separate vaccination lines operating, each with volunteers, RNs, and MDs; I believe more than 100 individuals, mostly volunteers, were involved. All warrant our recognition and thanks, as does Cottage Health, the County Public Health Department and the other entities involved in organizing this and future events.

We only hope that those less fortunate than we, especially the homeless, can receive this vital vaccine — for all our sakes.

