Briefs Vaccine Distribution Town Hall on Thursday

Vaccine distribution is the topic of a one-hour Town Hall session on Thursday evening by Santa Barbara County’s Public Health Department. The meeting, which starts at 6 p.m., will be held virtually in a number of formats and languages.

The discussion includes questions from the community that have been collected recently and will be answered by Van Do-Reynoso, director of Public Health; Dr. Henning Ansorg, county public health officer; and Paige Batson, deputy director of the agency’s Community Health Division.

To participate in English and American Sign Language, use the Zoom site: https://countyofsb.zoom.us/j/92259828010. (If needed, the webinar number is 922 5982 8010.)

Spanish speakers can tune in via the Facebook page for CAUSE (Central Coast Alliance United for a Sustainable Economy) https://www.facebook.com/cause805/.

To take part in Mixteco (San Juan Piñas), see the Mixteco/Indigena Community Organizing Project (MICOP) Facebook page for a livestream: https://www.facebook.com/MICOP805/.

