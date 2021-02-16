Announcement 3CE Dedicates Additional $400,000 in Incentives to Electrify Local Agricultural Equipment Funding Empowers More Local Farms to Continue Reducing Local GHG Emissions and Operating Costs, Improving Air Quality Throughout Central Coast

Monterey, CA. February 16, 2021 – Central Coast Community Energy (3CE) today announced the launch of its second Agricultural (Ag) Electrification Grant Program in less than one year, supporting the replacement of fossil-fuel powered equipment with new electric equipment including tractors, coolers, boilers, forklifts, light and heavy-duty vehicles, irrigation pumps and more. This program follows 3CE’s initial July 2020 program that funded eight projects for a total of $160,000. 3CE agricultural customers leveraged funding to purchase electrified utility vehicles (UTV), harvesting rakes, forklifts, and irrigation pumps to the benefit of the region’s local farms. Electrifying Ag equipment offers many benefits including improved efficiency, reduced cost, cleaner air and reduced noise for workers.

“Central Coast Community Energy’s Ag electrification grant program means so much to us. It’s already improved our energy and time efficiency. What a gift to run a quieter 2020 harvest with maintenance free electric equipment. We have saved hours in maintenance while reducing our GHG emissions. The benefits of 3CE’s Ag electrification program are priceless to small farmers!” Kimberly Null and Jamie de Sieyes of Wild Poppies Olive Oil in Aptos, CA

Aimed at accelerating the adoption of new all-electric agricultural equipment to decrease reliance on fossil fuels, the Ag Electrification Grant Program supports the Central Coast’s local agricultural industry in transitioning Ag equipment to clean, all-electric equipment. Funding for 3CE’s Ag Electrification Grant Program totals $400,000 and is to be administered through a competitive bid process for enrolled 3CE agricultural customer across the 4 counties and 26 cities 3CE currently serves. The program is expected to provide grants for up to 20 Ag customers, funding up to $20,000 each to assist with “fuel-switching” or Ag equipment electrification projects.

“3CE continues to design and fund impactful programs that create meaningful greenhouse gas reductions while supporting the electrification of our Central Coast” shares 3CE CEO, Tom Habashi. “3CE is excited to continue accelerating the Ag industry’s desire to reduce the climate impact their operations have locally and collectively.”

The Ag industry makes up 8% of California’s greenhouse gas emissions and industry leaders have shown interest to invest in cleaner technology to help curb their carbon emissions, reduce operating expenses, and improve air quality for surrounding communities and farm workers. As a regional public agency focused on greenhouse gas reduction, 3CE continues to dedicate annual funding to Ag specific electrification programs following its successful initial Ag electrification program. 3CE’s Ag Electrification Grant Program is accepting applications through Friday, March 26, 2021 from currently enrolled 3CE agricultural customers.

“Supporting the agricultural sector through this second grant program shows 3CE’s dedication in funding the electrification of our region’s essential industry” says Norm Groot, Chair of 3CE’s Community Advisory Council and Executive Director of the Monterey County Farm Bureau. “The agricultural industry continues to implement key strategies to reduce cost and meet environmental goals and 3CE is poised to be a strategic partner to help advance them.”

3CE Energy Programs are aimed at reducing GHG emissions in the three sectors which emit the most emissions: transportation, buildings and agriculture, as well as additional efforts to improve regional energy resiliency. By providing incentives to electrify equipment and everyday resources used by residential, commercial and agricultural customers, 3CE is making the greatest impact possible and making resources available to all types of customers. For more information about 3CE Energy Programs, please visit 3CEnergy.org/energy-programs/

About Central Coast Community Energy

Central Coast Community Energy (3CE) is a public agency that sources competitively priced electricity from clean and renewable energy resources. 3CE is locally controlled and governed by board members who represent each community served by the agency. Revenue generated by 3CE stays local and helps keep electricity rates affordable for customers, while also funding innovative energy programs designed to lower greenhouse gas emissions and stimulate economic development. 3CE serves more than 400,000 customers throughout the Central Coast, including residential, commercial and agricultural customers in communities located within Monterey, San Benito, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Santa Cruz counties. Learn more at 3CEnergy.org and on social media, including Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @3CEnergy.

Add to Favorites