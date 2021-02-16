Real Estate Avi Becker Honored as Real Estate Newsmaker

Real estate industry news leader RISMedia has released their annual Real Estate Newsmakers competition, honoring real estate agents who have made impacts in their communities and profession. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties placed four agents among the class of 2021 Real Estate Newsmakers, including local real estate agent Avi Becker.

Becker was recognized in the “Inspirations” category. His award states:

After selling just one home in 2019, his first year in the business, Avi made a huge turnaround in 2020, hitting his goal of $20 million in volume. When the pandemic hit, he ensured community support, focusing on keeping local businesses lively, by creating the Facebook group Support Santa Barbara Biz Online. The group boasts over 7,000 members, who share products, services, links, and business referrals in the region.

The Inspirations category recognizes charitable efforts and philanthropy, to include community involvement and disaster relief. Becker is part of The Santa Barbara Group, along with Joe Parker and Garrett McCaw. In addition to creating the facebook group, they also produce videos and interviews highlighting small businesses and restaurants that have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

“I feel so blessed and grateful to get to live and work in one of the most beautiful places in the world,” stated Becker. “Santa Barbara is a tight-knit community and we have each others’ back. When times are tough, we pull together and pick each other up knowing that better times are ahead of us. The reason I wake up inspired and energized every day is I know I get to help amazing people establish roots here, and I feel honored to receive this award!”

Kyle Kemp, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties Regional Vice President for Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties, said “I’m thrilled that Avi was singled out for his community contributions. His business success is commendable, but equally impressive is his commitment to helping other organizations succeed, especially in this tumultuous year.”

Approximately 300 Newsmakers earned a place on the list. Along with Becker, the three others from Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California are the following:

Tony Silva – Carlsbad – Crusaders: With over 25 years of sales and management experience, Tony, like many other agents, struggled during the COVID-19 pandemic to deal with social isolation and professional worries. He approached his manager with the idea to create mastermind groups in the office so employees could discuss business and personal issues, and help each other deal with challenges. Since the groups began, listings have increased by 10 percent. and closed homes have grown by 15 percent. Crusaders: Activists/advocates for a cause, humanitarian initiatives

David Offer – Brentwood – Achievers: David has earned an impeccable reputation in the industry. Nearly 95 percent of his business comes from repeat customers or referrals, leading him to have completed over 1,000 transactions, totaling in excess of $3.75 billion in his 29-year career. In 2020, he continued on his track of being a top producer, with over $246 million in properties sold. With an unrelenting work ethic and knowledge of the marketplace, he is continuing his iconic role in Los Angeles real estate. Achievers: Accomplishments in business (awards, expansion/growth, milestones/rankings, successes)

Shauna Covington – Laguna Beach – Achievers: With a dedication to a philosophy of integrity and excellent personal service, Shauna’s goal is to make the buying or selling process a rewarding and happy experience. Even among the COVID-19 pandemic, Shauna closed over $54 million in sales with an average sales price of $3 million in Laguna Beach before the end of the year, supporting the needs of her clients through each and every transaction.

“This year, more than ever, we are proud to recognize the hard work, dedication and determination of real estate’s finest professionals—the 2021 Real Estate Newsmakers—who went above and beyond in 2020 even amid a turbulent time for the industry, and the world, facing the challenges head-on and without fear,” said John Featherston, founder, president and CEO of RISMedia.

The full list of honorees is available at rismedia.com/2021-newsmakers.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties is a wholly owned subsidiary of HomeServices of America, Inc., and a member of HSF Affiliates, LLC. For more information, visit bhhscalifornia.com. Reach the Santa Barbara Group at 805-886-5735 or info@thesantabarbaragroup.com.

