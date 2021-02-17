Announcement Continued Vaccine Delivery Delays Due to Severe Weather

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) — The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department has been notified by the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) that its allotment of Moderna vaccine is continuing to be delayed due to severe weather conditions across the country. Orders are being held until weather conditions permit carriers to resume vaccine shipments. CDPH has indicated that they do not have information on expected delivery time frames for the order, however will communicate as soon as shipments of all held orders are resumed.



The Public Health vaccination site located at Dick DeWees in Lompoc will not have doses to vaccinate persons previously scheduled for Thursday, February 18. All persons whose appointments have been cancelled have been notified and will automatically be rescheduled for the same time and day next week. 671 community members will be rescheduled.

Additionally, the vaccination clinic at the Wake Campus in Santa Barbara on Friday, February 19 will also be cancelled. Those impacted have also been notified and will automatically be rescheduled for the same time and day next week as well. 522 community members will be rescheduled.

Vaccination providers throughout Santa Barbara County that receive their vaccines directly from CDPH have also been notified of this delay.

For information about the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit https://publichealthsbc.org/vaccine or reach the County Call Center for vaccine information by calling 2-1-1 and selecting option 4. This line is available 7 days a week between 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

