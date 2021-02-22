Announcement Santa Barbara Public Library introduces TED & Joe in the Morning

SANTA BARBARA, CA – February 22, 2021

As the Santa Barbara community moves into the next phase of the pandemic, the Santa Barbara Public Library (SBPL) continues to bring new programming and ways to engage. On Friday, February 12th at 9:30am, SBPL introduces TED & Joe in the Morning, a discussion group based loosely on TED Circles, but tailored for the greater Santa Barbara community by staff from all SBPL branches.

TED & Joe in the morning will offer learning and conversations on almost absolutely anything. This series aims to bring the community together to participate in thinking, conversing, and helping us all stay connected. Each session will be a different topic for which 2-4 TED Talks will be posted for participants to view beforehand. The group will then get together on the scheduled day to discuss and share with each other. Scheduled topics currently include What does home mean?, Sleep, Misfit Beauty, and Expanding Representation in Literature and Film – Benefits for Everyone.

SBPL hopes to bring individuals from different backgrounds together and particularly to interact with those who may find themselves more isolated in these current times. Understanding that not everyone might have the tools and access to join virtual programs, SBPL offers laptops and Wi-Fi hotspots that can be checked out to enable this connectivity. Check out an Acer Chromebook and Wi-Fi hotspot or a Lenovo Chromebook and Wi-Fi hotspot or just a Wi-Fi hotspot.

TED & Joe in the Morning will be the second and fourth Fridays of each month at 9:30am. Registration is currently open for February through May and early registrants can receive a free SBPL mug (while supplies last)! Grab your morning cuppa joe and join SBPL for some TED viewing and enlightening discussions.

TED & Joe in the Morning Schedule:

2/26 – Sleep

3/12 – Women in Leadership – Political, Military and Labor Perspectives

3/26 – Misfit Beauty

4/9 – What does home mean?

4/23 – Robots

5/14 – Expanding Representation in Literature and Film – Benefits for Everyone

5/28 – Putting Out the Dumpster Fire – Solving Online Toxicity

Visit the Santa Barbara Public Library online at SBPLibrary.org for information about programs and services. All library programs are free and open to the public.

