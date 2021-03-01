Announcement Sheriff’s Office Celebrates National Reading Month

Santa Barbara, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office will share the joy of reading with a story time video during National Reading Month. The National Education Association has designated March “National Reading Month” with “Read Across America Day” on March 2. In years past, Sheriff’s staff were invited into classrooms across Santa Barbara County where they would share a children’s story as well as stories about their role here at the Sheriff’s Office.

This year, Sheriff Brown, along with several other staff members have pre-recorded book readings that share important messages. Sheriff Brown reads I Can Believe in Myself, a story about having an “I can” attitude from local author Jack Canfield and Miriam Laundry. Canfield is also known for his popular Chicken Soup for the Soul books. Deputy Farley, accompanied by his K9 partner Odin will read The Koala Who Could by Rachel Bright, a story about how life can be great when you try something new. Custody Lieutenant Brooks with Custody Deputy Shannon read Dr. Seuss’ Oh the Places You’ll Go in both English and Spanish. Finally, Amber, a RN from our WellPath Jail medical staff reads While We Can’t Hug by Eoin Mclaughlin, a COVID-relevant story about how to show someone you care from across a distance. The Sheriff’s Office has added the video to our YouTube channel where it can be viewed in all classrooms- cohort, virtual, and homeschool.

The Sheriff’s Office will also be sharing the message of the importance of reading by connecting our incarcerated individuals to their children. The Sheriff’s Treatment Program has arranged for inmates in the program to recorded a story video for their children that will be sent to them along with the videos from our staff.

