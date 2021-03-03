Letters Night Lights Too Bright

I don’t know what the floating dock-type thing anchored offshore west of what used to be the Mar Monte Hotel is doing, but its working lights at night are incredibly invasive. They light up my bedroom at night and keep me awake. What in the heck is it involved with, and how long is it going to be anchored there?

I’m an 85-year-old woman who needs her sleep!

The City of Santa Barbara Water Department replied: The barge has been anchored offshore for the last few days/week to support some maintenance and repair work related to the Desal Plant intake pumps and related infrastructure. The company that contracted the barge was told the lights support nighttime activities for the safety of the crew. It was anticipated to leave March 1, but it might be there a few more days. Depending on the outcome of the inspection work, the barge may return to support additional work related to the Desal Plant’s operations.

