Announcement State Updates Blueprint to Allow Additional Activities That Can Be Conducted Outdoors and with Consistent Masking, Which Reduces Risk of COVID-19 Spread for Safe and Sustainable Reopening

SACRAMENTO – Today, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) released updates to the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy reopening framework focused on activities that can be conducted outdoors with consistent masking, two factors that are scientifically shown to reduce the risk of COVID-19 spread. The updates allow outdoor ballparks, stadiums and theme parks to open with significantly reduced capacity, mandatory masking and other public health precautions. These changes take effect April 1.

Following on yesterday’s announcement of how vaccine equity will be linked to future Blueprint case rate tier changes, today CDPH announced how, guided by science, other sector changes can be introduced into the Blueprint.

“With case rates and hospitalizations significantly lower, the arrival of three highly effective vaccines and targeted efforts aimed at vaccinating the most vulnerable communities, California can begin gradually and safely bringing back more activities, especially those that occur outdoors and where consistent masking is possible,” said Dr. Mark Ghaly, secretary of the California Health and Human Services Agency. “Even with these changes, California retains some of the most robust public health protocols in the country.”

“Throughout the pandemic, California’s business community has been committed to protecting the health and safety of workers and customers – and that won’t change now,” said Dee Dee Myers, senior advisor to Governor Newsom and director of the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development (GO-Biz). “We will continue to work together with our partners across all sectors of the economy, as we reopen safely, sustainably and equitably.”

Changes to the Blueprint include:

Outdoor sports and live performances (with fans/attendees) are eligible to begin April 1. In the Purple tier, capacity will be limited to 100 people or fewer and attendance will be limited to regional visitors. Advanced reservations will be required, and no concession or concourse sales will be allowed. In the Red tier, capacity will be limited to 20 percent. Concession sales will be primarily in-seat (no concourse sales). In the Orange tier capacity will be limited to 33 percent and in the Yellow tier capacity will increase to 67 percent. Attendance will be limited to in-state visitors in the Red, Orange and Yellow tiers.

Amusement parks are eligible to reopen in the Red tier beginning April 1. Capacity will be limited to 15 percent in the Red tier. In the Orange tier, that limitation will increase to 25 percent, and then 35 percent in the Yellow tier. Attendance will be limited to in-state visitors.

California will continue to update the Blueprint periodically based on science and vaccination progress. View the updated sector chart to see which activities and businesses are allowed in each tier.

