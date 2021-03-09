Letters A Loser’s Legacy

Now I’m mad. I was hoping we could put the fact-free frenzy that was the Trump presidency behind us. Unfortunately, our failure to acknowledge or attempt to mitigate the COVID pandemic led not only to thousands of unnecessary deaths but provided the opportunity for the virus to mutate widely. Without hosts, more virulent COVID strains cannot develop.

The former President’s inability to grasp reality or face facts continues to cause widespread suffering and prevents our economy from rebounding.

I never watched his TV show so perhaps I missed something, but I don’t find any admirable qualities in the smug, self-serving ignoramus called Trump.

