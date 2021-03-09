Real Estate Santa Barbara’s Realtors Committed to Covid Relief

By Brian Johnson

2021 President

Santa Barbara Association of Realtors

It has been over a year now since COVID-19 began affecting our community. It has been a tumultuous time but I am proud to say that our local Realtors stepped up to help with COVID-19 relief. When the pandemic hit in early 2020, the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors C.O.R.E. Committee quickly pivoted their annual fundraising efforts and targeted our local Santa Barbara community. The committee’s goal was to drive business to our local restaurant community as well as raise funds for the COVID-19 Joint Task force.

The COVID-19 Joint Task Force was established by the Santa Barbara Foundation, United Way of Santa Barbara County and the Hutton Parker Foundation. The COVID-19 Joint Task Force provides grants to individuals for those disproportionately impacted by coronavirus and the economic consequences of the pandemic. Partnering restaurants Uncorked Wine Tasting & Kitchen and Shalhoob’s Funk Zone Patio offered hot family sized meals available for pickup. Grassini Family Vineyards donated a beautiful wine selection. Members of our real estate community and the public bought tickets to support the effort, and enjoy a delicious meal.

On Thursday, February 11th, the SBAOR C.O.R.E Committee presented a check of $20,000 to the COVID-19 Joint Task Force.

Committee Chair and SBAOR Past President Thomas Schultheis shared the following, “While COVID-19 required us to pivot from our normal fundraising methods, we were fortunate to launch our “Dine & Donate” fundraiser series which turned out to be a great success. Not only did Dine & Donate raise $20,000 for the COVID-19 Joint Response Effort, but also brought recognition to Uncorked Wine Tasting and Kitchen and Shalhoob’s Funk Zone Patio who graciously offered to work with us on the fundraiser. We are looking forward to continuing this fundraising series this year in support of The Friendship Center.”

The Santa Barbara Association of Realtors C.O.R.E. Committee is composed of dedicated local Realtors and Realtor Affiliates who volunteer on behalf of the SBAOR to raise funds for local groups and individuals. If you would like to donate to the COVID-19 Joint Response effort, please visit sbfoundation.org.

Brian Johnson is a California licensed real estate agent and the Managing Director of Radius Commercial Real Estate. Brian handles all types of commercial real estate transactions but has a special focus on multifamily investments. He can be reached at 805-879-9631 or bjohnson@radiusgroup.com

