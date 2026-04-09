Traditional Craftsman home design has endured for more than a century — for good reason. The architectural style is known for its functionality, appeal to the eye, and handcrafted detail, from wide front porches and deep eaves to built-in cabinetry and exposed rafters.

The very first Craftsman-style bungalows in Southern California were built in Pasadena circa 1903. Emerging from the Arts and Crafts movement, the style represented a practical and understated response to the Victorian excesses of the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

Naturally, with its dedication to detail and appreciation of outdoor connections, Craftsman architecture feels at home in Santa Barbara, as shown here.

Credit: Jim Bartsch

MIDCENTURY MONTECITO: Built on a flat half-acre parcel among the neighborhood’s historic hedgerows, this home had gone through a few minor renovations since it first went up in 1963. This time, its new owners opted for a major strip-down to the studs. Overhauls included new plumbing, electrical, floors, finishes, and improvements to the foundation. Upgrades to the office, guest room, and a reimagined bedroom suite remained true to the midcentury modern character and its overall spacious feel. The new kitchen and dining area connect seamlessly to a quiet, comfortable outdoor living space that takes in the mountain view. Architecture and building design by Britt Jewitt and Dale Pekarak. Landscape architecture by True Nature. Hardscaping by AJ Precision Concrete.

Credit: Jim Bartsch

RISING FROM THE ASHES: Rebuilding this three-story residence after the devastating Jesusita Fire, the homeowners and construction team forged tasteful craftsmanship within the safety specifications of strict fire codes. They also brought the home into the increasingly green 21st century by achieving net-zero energy use through a tight thermal envelope, highly efficient lighting, and a photovoltaic system. Architecture and interiors by Thompson Naylor Architects.

Credit: Jim Bartsch

MONTECITO MODERN: Built in the 1940s and updated a few times along the way, this classic Craftsman offered a broad layout with enough square footage to hold its new owners’ extensive art collection. During its comprehensive remodel — which included replacing the original sandstone foundation — the home became a piece of art itself, featuring handcrafted detail by some of Santa Barbara’s finest cabinetmakers (shown in this image of the kitchen), iron sculptors, stonemasons, and other artisans. Architecture and design by Britt Jewett and Ketzel & Goodman. Interiors by Christopher Teasley.

Giffin & Crane has been building custom homes in Santa Barbara since 1986.