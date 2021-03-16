Weathering the Crisis California Small Business COVID-19 Relief Grant Program

Round 4 of the California’s Office of the Small Business Advocate (CalOSBA), part of the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development (GO-Biz), opens today, March 16, and closes on March 23.

PLEASE NOTE: Eligible nonprofit arts and cultural institutions interested in being considered in this new program MUST complete a NEW APPLICATION at https://careliefgrant.com/arts-and-culture/ even if they have previously applied to the CA Relief Grant Program during Rounds 1 or 2. Waitlisted applications from Round 1 or 2 do not automatically roll over to Round 4.

Application Opens: March 16, 2021

Application Closes: March 23, 2021

Start of Selection Notifications: TBD

Visit the California Small Business COVID-19 Relief Grant Program webpage for information on Rounds 5 and 6 open to small businesses and nonprofits.

Important Application Information

The Arts & Cultural Program has its own webpage. Visit https://careliefgrant.com/arts-and-culture/. Applications must be submitted at this new webpage to be considered for Round 4.

Nonprofit cultural institutions for the Arts & Cultural Program will be required to complete a new application even if they have already applied for the COVID-19 Relief Grant Program. However, applicants will not be awarded a grant if they have already received one.

. However, applicants will not be awarded a grant if they have already received one. There will be no waitlist for Round 4. Applicants will be selected for the grant or not selected. If an applicant is not selected in Round 4 but is still eligible for the CA Relief Grant, they can submit a new application in Rounds 5 or 6.

There is a separate call center for the Arts & Cultural Program:

Arts & Cultural Program (Round 4): 866.759.5320

CA Relief Grant (Rounds 1, 2, 3, 5 & 6): 888.612.4370

Eligibility

The Arts & Cultural program is only available for certain eligible nonprofit cultural institutions. “Eligible nonprofit cultural institution” means a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit entity that satisfies the criteria for a qualified small business but with no limitation on annual gross revenue, and that are in one of the following North American Industry Classification System codes:

453920 – Art Dealers

711110 – Theater Companies and Dinner Theaters.

711120 – Dance Companies.

711130 – Musical Groups and Artists.

711190 – Other Performing Arts Companies.

711310 – Promoters of Performing Arts, Sports, and Similar Events with facilities.

711320 – Promoters of Performing Arts, Sports, and Similar Events without facilities.

711410 – Agents and Managers for Artists, Athletes, Entertainers, and Other Public Figures

711510 – Independent Artists, Writers, and Performers.

712110 – Museums.

712120 – Historical Sites.

712130 – Zoos and Botanical Gardens.

712190 – Nature Parks & Other Similar Institutions

Resources

Need help finding your NAICS code? Visit https://careliefgrant.com/arts-and-culture/ to learn more about the three partners of this new program providing assistance to nonprofits. California Association of Museums Calnonprofits Californians For The Arts

Visit https://careliefgrant.com/arts-and-culture/ to learn more about the three partners of this new program providing assistance to nonprofits. Visit https://careliefgrant.com/arts-and-culture/ for more information on this program.

The Lendistry Customer Care team can be contacted by emailing careliefgrant@lendistry.com or calling: Arts & Cultural Program (Round 4): 866.759.5320 CA Relief Grant (Rounds 1, 2, 3, 5 & 6): 888.612.4370



About GO-Biz

The Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development (GO-Biz) serves as the State of California’s leader for job growth and economic development efforts. GO-Biz offers a range of services to business owners including: attraction, retention and expansion services, site selection, permit streamlining, clearing of regulatory hurdles, small business assistance, international trade development, assistance with state government, and much more. For more information visit, www.business.ca.gov.

About CalOSBA

The Office of the Small Business Advocate (CalOSBA) helps support economic growth and innovation by working to ensure that California’s small businesses and entrepreneurs have the information, tools and resources they need to plan, launch, manage and grow their businesses successfully and be resilient. The CalOSBA serves to elevate their voices in state government and to advocate on their behalf to help ensure all aspiring and current small business owners and entrepreneurs are provided with the opportunity to access capital, access markets, and connect to the networks and resources they need to succeed. For more information visit the website.

