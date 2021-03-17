Announcement Cottage Health Urgent Care Centers Offer Carside Covid Assessment and Testing

SANTA BARBARA—Cottage Health Urgent Care centers now offer Carside Covid-19 testing at seven locations throughout the tri-county region. The tests are performed at the patient’s vehicle with a Cottage medical provider. Patients can expect to complete the assessment and receive their results within 45 minutes.

Covid-19 testing is offered at the following Cottage Urgent Care sites: (location specific photos available upon request)

· Camarillo

· The Esplanade, Oxnard

· Montalvo, Ventura

· Calle Real, Goleta

· Buellton

· N. Broadway, Santa Maria

· Marigold, San Luis Obispo

To make an appointment for a Carside Covid-19 assessment/test and for more information on insurances accepted, visit www.cottagehealth.org/urgentcare.

Cottage Urgent Care centers are staffed by licensed nurse practitioners, radiology technicians, and clinical concierges who are dedicated to providing the highest quality care that distinguishes Cottage Health.

Other conditions treated include cold and flu symptoms (including tests for flu and strep throat), scrapes and minor cuts, minor burns, sprains, allergies, earache, urinary infection, skin conditions, rash, poison oak and other minor ailments and injuries. Patients who require attention for more serious medical conditions may be referred to a local Emergency Department or physician.

Available services onsite include X-rays and lab services. The center will also offer physical exams for student sports participation. Walk-ins are welcome and online appointments will be available.

About Cottage Health cottagehealth.org

The not-for-profit Cottage Health is the leader in providing advanced medical care to the Central Coast region. Specialties include the Cottage Children’s Medical Center, Level 1 Trauma Center, Neuroscience Institute, Heart & Vascular Center, Center for Orthopedics, and Rehabilitation Hospital. The Cottage Health medical staff is comprised of more than 700 physicians, many with subspecialties typically found only at university medical centers. Last year, the Cottage Health hospitals in Goleta, Santa Barbara and Santa Ynez Valley provided inpatient care for 21,000 people, treated 80,000 patients through their 24-hour emergency departments and helped deliver 2,100 newborns. Cottage Health also offers Cottage Urgent Care Centers throughout the tri-counties, as well as 24-hour access to providers via Cottage Virtual Care, an online service for common conditions.

Add to Favorites