Announcement Metropolitan Theatres Announces the Reopening of Camino Real Cinemas and Fiesta 5 Theatre Movie-Goers return in time for Spring blockbusters

Los Angeles, CA – March 17, 2021: Metropolitan Theatres Corporation announces the reopening of Camino Real Cinemas on Friday, March 26th and Fiesta 5 Theatres on Wednesday, March 31st. The theatres are located at 7040 Marketplace Drive in Goleta and 916 State Street in Santa Barbara respectively. Movie-goers will be welcomed back to the cinema just as blockbusters reemerge on the big screen with the likes of Godzilla vs Kong on March 31, Peter Rabbit 2 coming in May for families, and the highly anticipated Quiet Place 2 opening Memorial Day weekend.

Tickets can be purchased beginning Tuesday, March 23rd at MetroTheatres.com or on the Metropolitan Theatres mobile app which is available for free download on iTunes or Google Play.

Private Rentals of new theatrical releases will be available at both theatres for up to 20 guests and can be booked online. To schedule a private screening, guests can visit www.MetroTheatres.com/your-private-screening or the Metropolitan Theatres mobile app and select the “Your Private Screening” option from the featured movies listings. More information can be found at www.MetroTheatres.com.

The theatres will reopen in accordance with local mandates and will offer enhanced cleanliness, sanitizing, and safety measures at every step of the movie-going experience.

The theatres continue to keep the highest standards of safety, physical distancing, cleanliness, and sanitization for the well-being of guests and employees. In addition, employees were trained prior to reopening on proper safety protocols and will wear required personal protective equipment (PPE) while working, in addition to completing a wellness check-in prior to each shift.

Metropolitan Theatres Corporation’s safety protocols are highlighted below, outlined in this video and detailed on the Metropolitan Theatres website.

Auditoriums will be disinfected between showtimes.

Theatres will have reduced capacities to maximize physical distancing.

All showtimes offer reserved seating with social distancing technology that will automatically block seats adjacent to a party upon ticket purchase.

Face masks will be mandatory for all guests within the theatre and may only be removed for eating and drinking while in the auditoriums. Face masks and gloves will be required for all employees.

All public and high-contact touch points will be disinfected frequently.

Sanitization stations are placed throughout the theatre for customer use.

Guests are encouraged to purchase tickets online or on our new Metropolitan Theatres mobile app allowing for contactless payment methods to provide a more contact-free experience.

Additionally, Metropolitan Theatres has aligned with CinemaSafe.org, developed by the National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO), to voluntarily follow a set of health and safety protocols developed by a team of industry experts based on guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), World Health Organization (WHO), and Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

About Metropolitan Theatres Corporation

Metropolitan Theatres, a fourth-generation family owned theatre circuit launched in 1923, provides a premium movie-going experience with a growing number of plush luxury recliner auditoriums and expanded food and beverage offerings. Metropolitan currently operates a diverse collection of historic properties and state-of-the-art multiplexes among its 17 theatres and 96 screens in California, Colorado, Idaho and Utah. Metropolitan is adding a new luxury dine-in complex to its portfolio with the opening of a ten-plex at Outlets at San Clemente, CA, in 2021. For more information on Metropolitan Theatres, visit www.MetroTheatres.com.

