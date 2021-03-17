Santa Barbara’s Pets & Animals: From Fur Babies to Working Stiffs

Adoptable Pets By & | Wed Mar 17, 2021 | 8:53pm

The ‘Independent’ Revives Its Annual Ode to the Creatures of Our Community

By Tyler Hayden & the Indy Staff | Published March 18, 2021

Maximo | Credit: Celina Garcia

They drive us crazy yet keep us sane, these pets of ours, and we wouldn’t have it any other way. After a brief hiatus, the Independent’s annual Pets & Animals issue has returned, this time with introductions of cats and dogs who found their forever homes during the pandemic and profiles of a few “employee” animals who work their tails off to keep us safe and free of pests. Next year, look for profiles of more exotic pets (think scales and feathers), and in the meantime, watch out for furballs.

Pandemic Pets
The Working Stiffs of the Animal World
Can Dogs Sniff COVID-19?
The Long Road from Texas
Monty Saves Our Sanity

