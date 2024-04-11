Snow

Meet Snow, our Featured Feline of the Week! Snow is currently back at the shelter, eagerly awaiting her chance to charm her way into a loving forever home. She’s seeking a home where she can reign supreme as the one and only furry royalty! She’s not a fan of sharing her spotlight with other felines, but for the right human, she’s all in for cuddles and affection…on her terms, of course! Like any true diva, Snow appreciates attention but prefers to call the shots. She’s mastered the art of communicating her desires through subtle feline body language, and she’s hoping to find someone who speaks her unique dialect.

All of our cats are neutered or spayed, treated for fleas, vaccinated, and microchipped. Check out our website www.asapcats.org for adoptable cats, adoption applications, and to learn more about fostering and volunteer opportunities. You can also email info@asapcats.org or call us at 805-683-3368.

Credit: Courtesy

Pippa

Meet Pippa, the ultimate companion pup! This charming 1-2 year old female poodle mix is a petite 7-pound bundle of love just waiting to steal your heart. Pippa is the definition of loyalty, adoring every moment spent by her person’s side or nestled in their lap. Already trained in crate, house, and leash manners, Pippa is an absolute delight to have around, bringing joy to every corner of your home. With her exceptional recall and eagerness to please, she’s not just a pet – she’s your new best friend in the making! Ready to fill your days with endless love and happiness, Pippa is the furry friend you’ve been searching for. Consider adopting this sweet pup and embark on a lifetime of cherished memories together!

Credit: Courtesy

Please visit our website at https://www.sparkrescue.org/available-dogs-cats to learn more about these and other available puppies and kitties.

Spark Rescue is an all-volunteer, foster based, non-profit 501C3 rescue. Spark Rescue places each rescued animal in a safe, loving home as they await adoption. Each animal receives vaccinations, testing, veterinary care, and are spayed/neutered and chipped before adoption. Spark Rescue commits to helping animals in danger of euthanasia and homelessness find stable loving homes.

To donate, please visit www.sparkrescue.org/donations. For more information about Spark Rescue or becoming a foster, please visit our website at www.sparkrescue.org or email us at sparkadoptions@gmail.com, or Spark Rescue Santa Barbara, PO Box 8445, Goleta, CA 9311

Spark Animal Rescue Events!

Don’t miss these two paw-tactic pup events! Join Spark Rescue Santa Barbara and the Kimpton Canary Hotel for a Paws for a Cause fundraising event in celebration of National Pet Day on April 13th, from 11:30 AM to 1:00 PM. Come mingle with adorable, adoptable puppies and participate in our charity auction for a paw-some cause! Can’t make it to the event? Don’t fret! You’ll have another chance to meet some furry friends on April 27th at PetSmart, located at 7090 Hollister Ave., from 1:30 PM to 3:00 PM. There are countless dogs eagerly awaiting their forever homes with loving families, and you could be their hero!

For more information, visit our website at www.Sparkrescue.org.

Let’s make a difference together! #PawsForACause #AdoptDontShop #NationalPetDay

Paws for a Cause – April 13th!

Credit: Courtesy

Meet the Pups – April 27th!

Credit: Courtesy

