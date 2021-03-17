Adoptable Pets Texas Storm Refugees Still up for Adoption 22 Dogs Came from El Paso Looking for Forever Homes

The havoc that a freezing storm wrought on Texas late last month left thousands of pets homeless and the state’s shelter system maxed out. Space limitations and exhausted resources meant likely euthanasia for many, until organizations such as Santa Barbara County Animal Services (SBCAS) stepped up.

More than 1,000 cats and dogs were transported across state lines, including 22 dogs who made their way from El Paso to Santa Barbara, arriving in town March 6. The long trek was made possible by C.A.R.E.4Paws, Shadow’s Fund, and the Santa Barbara Animal Care Foundation.

As of this week, more than half of the dogs have been adopted, though a few of the larger mixed breeds remain. “They are all super sweet and dog-social, but larger dogs tend to wait a little longer for their families to arrive,” explained SBCAS Director Angela Yates. “All of our available dogs for adoption are up on our website — both Texas and Santa Barbara natives alike!” Visit countyofsb.org.

Add to Favorites