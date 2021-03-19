Announcement SPRING BREAK GUIDANCE FOR COVID-19 SAFETY Public Health Urges Community to Stay Local and Remain Vigilant

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) — The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department is urging the community to continue vigilance in adhering to safety guidelines aimed to reduce the spread of COVID-19, during Spring Break. When considering how to spend Spring Break, the community is asked to make efforts to stay local. Continue to practice safety guidelines including wearing a mask and practicing social distancing.

Gathering in large groups is not permitted at this time. If people must gather, gatherings must be kept small and include 3 households or less. They should be kept short in duration, masks must be worn and physical distancing should be practiced.

Dr. Henning Ansorg, Health Officer for the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department says, “Just as quickly as we began to see a decline in cases, we can easily revert and see an uptick. We must remain vigilant if we want to continue moving forward. This can only happen if we all do our part,” says Ansorg.

Included in safety guidelines when considering plans for Spring Break, when traveling out of state, a 10-day quarantine should occur upon return. Testing is strongly recommended upon return as well. Locations for no-cost testing throughout Santa Barbara County can be found here.

“We have worked hard to get our kids back to in person learning,” says Ansorg, “it is in our control to keep this in place. With new, more dangerous, variants now detected in our community, an uptick in cases can happen quickly if we do not continue the to practice the needed safety precautions,” says Ansorg.

For more information about the COVID-19 guidance and the local response, please visit https://publichealthsbc.org.

