TV X-Streamist | Three Serious Series About Women in Jeopardy

When I worked in the movie business, the label “WIJ” was attached to certain scripts. Woman in Jeopardy applies to these selections.

Stateless (Netflix): This is a terrific Australian mini-series centering on an immigrant detention center. Tracing how the main characters came to be either trapped there or running the place, headliners such as Cate Blanchett and Dominic West heighten the powerful drama.

Losing Alice (Apple TV+; subtitles): Two mesmerizing performances dominate an Israeli thriller about a famous filmmaker and her actor husband when a fresh (supposedly) young thing is invited into their lives.



Servant (Apple TV+): If “dark” and “spooky” are adjectives you like, here’s a sophisticated gloss on babies and other phenomena that go bump in the night. Fabulous cinematography and a good, tricky mystery usually counteract some overwrought performances and silly plot points. And the second season is one too many.

