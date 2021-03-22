Letters

COBRA Afterthought

By John Wilhelm, S.B.
Mon Mar 22, 2021 | 4:27pm

Your otherwise good article today about the benefits locally of the American Rescue Plan includes one of the lesser-known benefits, 100 percent government payment of COBRA, which extends health insurance when a person leaves an employer.

However, it is important for people to know that they are eligible for this 100 percent payment through September even if they did not take advantage of COBRA when they were given the opportunity when their coverage lapsed, which most people didn’t because COBRA is too expensive to pay when a person has been laid off. Communication about this is poor, and lots of eligible people don’t know about this very important opportunity.

Tue Mar 23, 2021 | 07:52am
https://www.independent.com/2021/03/22/cobra-after-thought/

More Like This

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.