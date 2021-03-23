Letters The Skunky Smell Must Go

We are the residents of Linden Meadow in Carpinteria, a community of 40 homes immediately adjacent to the greenhouses located at 4801 Foothill and 1495 Sterling Road, Carpinteria. For the last few years, we have been regularly subjected to the heavy, skunky odors of cannabis growing in the greenhouses surrounding our area.

The smell can be overwhelming — day or night. We often cannot open our windows because of the odor, and frankly, even closing the windows does not help on some odoriferous occasions. This is a public nuisance that severely impacts our neighborhood as well as other surrounding areas. We strongly request that all relevant agencies do everything possible to ameliorate this situation.

We are also concerned about the health effects of the Byers odor amelioration system currently in use. It has certainly not eliminated the problem, as we still smell the odor. Some of our residents suffer allergic reactions or migraine headaches due to the vapors produced by the Byers system. Elected representatives and regulatory agencies should endeavor to protect the health and safety of all our citizens.

We object to increased cannabis production especially as it is taking place literally a few hundred feet from our homes unless a proven effective odor elimination system is installed and in use in all cannabis farms in the Carpinteria area. It makes no sense to allow additional cannabis production in our area until an effective odor containment system is in place in all existing and future greenhouses.

To reiterate, the residents of Linden Meadow are strongly opposed to more cannabis production here or in the Carpinteria valley until the growers put effective odor containment systems in place. Please keep our beautiful little City of Carpinteria a healthy, pleasant, and odor-free place to live.

Our hope is that the city council, other agencies involved, and our county supervisors will be responsive to our objections as they are a major concern to our community.

