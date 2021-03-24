Letters Best for the Coast

Our community would be fortunate to have Das Williams represent our region on the California Coastal Commission. The name Das Williams is practically synonymous with “coastal advocate.” He has been fighting to protect safe access to our coast for most of his life and has the experience to be the effective Coastal Commissioner we need. In particular, as our Assemblymember, he successfully advocated for funding to cap the leaking abandoned Becker Oil Well off our coast here in Summerland, which was completed last year. This funding has continued and the Treadwell Oil Well was capped last November. The improvement to our Summerland beach has been incredible.

I’ve continued to work with Das in his role as supervisor and, since he’s been in that role, we’ve successfully been able to make improvements to Lookout Park and organize clean ups of Summerland Beach. There is a small group of people who are upset with Das over one issue (which is not even directly related to coastal protection), ignoring all the decades of work he has done. His work and accomplishments lead him to his recent reelection as our county supervisor. To be clear, the Carpinteria Valley voted to reelect Das by a 9-point margin! It’s time to put to bed old grudges and support what is best for our coast — and that is getting Das Williams on the California Coastal Commission.

