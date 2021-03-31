About Us

Our SBIFF Cover Illustration Master

Ben Ciccati’s Latest Film Fest Design Encapsulates the Pandemic Pivot

Ben Ciccati’s tenure at the Santa Barbara Independent began in 2006, when he started delivering our newspapers around town, and got more serious when he became a staff designer for about a decade, leaving in 2018 as art director. But he still draws for us and has been illustrating our SBIFF covers for the past half-dozen years, usually two per festival focused on one of the visiting celebrities. He tells us about this week’s edition, which reflects the pandemic pivot of SBIFF and not a specific actor.

What’s special about this year’s cover?  It’s different because I didn’t have to nail a celebrity likeness, low pressure — so kind of a “yard-time” edition for me. I did two versions and characterized my dad into one of them, which is very funny to me. And if I can’t entertain myself, how can I entertain others?

What have you been up to since leaving our staff?  The usual endless stream of art projects, paintings, and I did a kids’ book. Usually I’m messing around in the wood shop. I customized the inside of my VW van in case I need someplace to hide from wild animals. Also, I got really into having outdoor movies with my marvelous neighbors each weekend. Life’s good!

