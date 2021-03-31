Rules Are Made to Be Broken

More Like This

I have to say that the article on the Santa Barbara bars and restaurants that refused to follow COVID rules to be infuriating. How a reporter who can sit at home or wherever they desire, getting paid for that, and then write an article calling out certain businesses by name to shame them is so out of line and not understanding of anyone else’s struggles to survive. This is someone’s livelihood. They are trying to keep doors open, feed their families, and pay their rent. Shame.

×

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Username or Email Address Password Remember Me

Not a member? Sign up here.