‘Don Pasquale’ at the Drive-In

Unusual circumstances demand extraordinary measures. Nowhere is this truer than at the Ventura County Fairgrounds when Opera Santa Barbara shows up to perform. Following on their successful “Carmen for Cars” production in December, the company will present another classic work, this time in the evening, at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 10. In this version of Gaetano Donizetti’s Don Pasquale, the leading role will be sung by bass Andrew Potter, and the location of the action will be shifted to Santa Barbara’s silent film community in the 1920s. As directed by Kostis Protopapas and the Pacific Opera Project’s Josh Shaw, audiences can expect a wildly funny and musically ravishing night at the drive-in. For tickets and more information, visit operasb.org .

