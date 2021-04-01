Briefs Three Santa Barbara–Area Community Health Centers Receive American Rescue Plan Funds

Three Santa Barbara–area community health centers will collectively receive $11.6 million in American Rescue Plan funds to expand their COVID-19 vaccination and treatment operations.

American Indian Health & Services will get $1,517,875; Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics will get $4,911,875; and the County of Santa Barbara will get $5,210,375.

The health centers can use the funding to expand COVID-19 vaccinations, testing, and treatment for vulnerable populations; deliver preventive and primary health-care services to people at higher risk for COVID-19; and expand health centers’ operational capacity during the pandemic and beyond, including modifying and improving physical infrastructure and adding mobile units.

